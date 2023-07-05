ICAI Result 2023: CA Inter, Final Results DECLARED At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

ICAI Result 2023: The ICAI CA Inter Final Result 2023 is out now. The CA Result 2023 date was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in an official announcement published on icai.org. Candidates who took the test will be able to view and obtain their CA Inter or CA Final results 2023 by using their roll number and registration number on the official website-icai.nic.in.

ICAI Final Result 2023: Direct Link

ICAI Intermediate May Result 2023: Direct Link

Candidates who took the exam must obtain qualifying marks in order to be deemed to pass. According to the official notice, students must achieve at least 50% aggregate marks and 40% marks in each subject to pass the CA Inter and Final exams.

CA Inter Results 2023: 10.24% pass

The pass percentage in CA inter result 2023 for both groups this year is 10.24 percent.

ICAI CA Results 2023: Steps to download marksheet here

1. Visit the official website-icai.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the ICAI CA Inter or ICAI CA Final result link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your roll number and registration number.

5. Access the result and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

CA Inter and Final exams were held in two groups by the ICAI: CA Inter - Group 1 test was held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, while CA Final - Group 2 exam was held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. The CA Final group 1 test was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, and the group 2 exam was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.