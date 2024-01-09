ICAI Result November 2023: CA Final, Inter Results DECLARED At icai.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Inter Final Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final exams today. Candidates can check their results on the official website by providing their registration numbers and roll numbers. You can also check your scores via direct link given below. To clear the ICAI CA Inter Exam, candidates must score at least 40 percent in each individual paper and minimum of 50 percent overall in each group.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023: Direct Link

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website - icai.nic.in

2. On the homepage, select the result link for Final and Inter 2023

3. Enter your roll number and other details

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and keep a copy for future use

ICA CA Inter, Final 2023: Exam Date

The ICAI CA Foundation examinations were held on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. For the CA Intermediate exams in November 2023, Group 1 exams occurred on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, while Group 2 exams were conducted on November 10, 13, 15, and 17. The CA Final exams took place on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.