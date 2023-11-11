trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686943
ICAR IARI MAIN RESULTS 2023

ICAR IARI Main Results 2023 Declared At iari.res.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) declared the assistant main examination results today, scroll down for the direct link and steps to check scores. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICAR IARI 2023: On November 10, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) announced the results of the assistant main examination. Candidates who participated in paper-I and paper-II for the assistant position can view their ICAR IARI main results on the official website, iari.res.in. To check the results, candidates must input their roll number, password, and a seven-digit captcha displayed on the screen. The results can be accessed until December 1.

ICAR IARI Main Results 2023: Direct Link

Candidates who successfully cleared the main test have already received notifications regarding their shortlisting for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) through SMS and email. The ICAR IARI CPT comprises three modules: word processing, spreadsheet, and slide generation, each lasting for 15 minutes. These modules will be administered sequentially, and successful completion of the CPT is essential for candidate selection. Those who do not qualify for the test will not be considered for the assistant post.

ICAR IARI Main Results 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Candidates can follow the instructions given below to check the ICAR IARI results.

- Visit the official website of the IARI at iari.res.in.

- On the homepage, go to the recruitment cell tab.

- Click on the link that reads, ‘Declaration of shortlisting status for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)’.

- You will be redirected to a login page.

- Enter your credentials such as registration ID and password.

- ICAR IARI results for assistant main exam will be displayed on the screen.

- Save and take a printout for future reference.

ICAR IARI Main 2023: Exam Date

The ICAR IARI assistant main examination was held on June 21 at various locations around the country. The ICAR recruitment drive is being held to fill 462 assistant positions at Pay Level 6 in the organisation.

