ICMAI CMA December Admit Card 2024 Released At icmai.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA December 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit cards for the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams for the December 2024 session. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, icmai.in. The CMA Intermediate and Final exams will take place from December 10 to 17, while the Foundation exam is scheduled for December 15. The results for the Foundation exam will be announced on January 9, 2025, and the results for the Intermediate and Final exams will be declared on February 21, 2025.

The CMA Foundation exam will take place on December 15, with four papers conducted in two shifts: from 10 AM to 12 noon and 2 PM to 4 PM. The Final and Intermediate exams will be held from December 10 to 17, with timings from 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM, respectively. The first CMA Final exam will focus on Corporate and Economic Laws, while the last exam will cover Electives. The Intermediate exam will start with Business Laws and Ethics and end with Management Accounting.

ICMAI CMA December 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Student Login" tab.

Step 3: Register by providing the required information.

Step 4: Log in to your account.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and click "Submit."

Step 7: Download the form and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that to pass the ICMAI CMA exam, they must score at least 40% marks in each subject of the CMA Intermediate and Final courses, along with an aggregate of 50% marks in each group of courses. The ICMAI announced the results for the CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final exams on August 23, 2024. The exams were held from June 11 to June 18, 2024. The CMA Foundation results were declared on July 11, 2024.

The Foundation examination will be held in MCQ format through offline OMR-based testing at designated centers. Each paper will have 100 marks, consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions. Each session will include a total of 100 multiple-choice questions, with a total of 200 marks.