ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Courses Result June 2024 Released At icmai.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA June Inter and Final results today, August 23. Candidates who appeared for the ICMAI CMA June 2024 exams can now check and download their results from the official website, icmai.in. To access the CMA scorecard, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. The direct link to check the ICMAI CMA Result 2024 and the steps to download the scorecard are provided below.

The CMA June exams were conducted by ICMAI from June 11 to June 17 under the Intermediate and Final syllabus 2022. According to the result statistics, 28,345 students took the Group 1 CMA Inter exam, out of which 3,135 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 11.06%. For Group 2, 12,008 students appeared, with 3,467 passing, giving a pass percentage of 28.87%.

In the CMA Final exams, 8,643 candidates appeared for Group 3, with 1,243 clearing the exam, leading to a pass percentage of 14.38%. In Group 4, 4,530 candidates took the exam, and 635 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 14.02%.

ICMAI CMA Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at icmai.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.

Log in to your account to view your result.

Save and download the result for future reference.

"The certified answer scripts obtained by a particular examinee shall be exclusively for his/her academic guidance only and not for any other purpose. If an examinee also applies for Verification of Marks as per the rules of the Institute, the photo copy of the answer scripts will be provided only after the verification process is completed. The application should be done positively within twenty one (21) days from the date of declaration of results of the concerned examination with a fee of Rs. 500/- per paper,” notifies ICMAI.