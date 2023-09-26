ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June Result 2023 DECLARED At icmai.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecards Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced results of Intermediate and Final examinations held in June 2023. Students can check the results on the official website, icmai.in or by the link given below. Candidates can check it using their registration numbers.

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: Inter Result Direct Link

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: Final Result Direct Link

Following the result announcement, candidates who wish to apply for result verification will need to submit a prescribed fee of Rs 250. Subsequently, the authorities will review the answer books for any potential errors. If an error is identified on the examiner's part, the candidate's marks will be adjusted accordingly, and the verification fee will be refunded.

ICMAI CA Results 2023: Here's How To Check Scorecard

- Visit the official website, icmai.in

- Click on the examination tab

- Select the ‘icmai result’ option from the menu

- Click on the exam you had appeared

- Enter the 11-digit CMA registration number and click on ‘view result’

- The ICAMAI CMA result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download it for future reference.

ICMAI CMA June Result: Exam Date

The ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final exams for June session were conducted from July 15 to 22 across the country. Meanwhile, the institute has also released the December session of the exams. Furthermore, it's important to note that ICMAI will conduct the CMA December Exam 2023 for Inter and Final candidates from December 10, 2023, to December 17, 2023.