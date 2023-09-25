ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 To Be Declared TODAY At icmai.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecards Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is gearing up to announce the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final programs for the July 2023 session today, September 25. This information was shared via a tweet by CMA HP Pappan, who stated that the results for IAMAI CA Inter and Final exams will be officially announced in the evening. To access the CMA results, candidates can visit the official website, icmai.in, and log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password.

Best wishes, my dearest ones @ICMAICMA, who appeared in the exam, awaiting results



THANKS to Council and Examination Dept for their efforts



By evening today, one should get results. Do share your outcome



GOD BLESS



Pappan Bhai September 25, 2023

Following the result announcement, candidates who wish to apply for result verification will need to submit a prescribed fee of Rs 250. Subsequently, the authorities will review the answer books for any potential errors. If an error is identified on the examiner's part, the candidate's marks will be adjusted accordingly, and the verification fee will be refunded.

ICMAI CA Results 2023: Here's How To Check Scorecard

- Visit the official website, icmai.in

- Click on the examination tab

- Select the ‘icmai result’ option from the menu

- Click on the exam you had appeared

- Enter the 11-digit CMA registration number and click on ‘view result’

- The ICAMAI CMA result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download it for future reference.

Additionally, ICMAI will release the CMA final and intermediate cut-off marks and pass percentages concurrently with the results. Once the results become available, we will share the direct link and provide instructions on how to download them.

Furthermore, it's important to note that ICMAI will conduct the CMA December Exam 2023 for Inter and Final candidates from December 10, 2023, to December 17, 2023.