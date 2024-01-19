ICMAI CMA June 2024 Inter, Final And Foundation Exam Dates Released At icmai.in- Steps To Download Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam dates for the June 2024 session. According to the notification on the official website, the Intermediate and Final exams for the June 2024 session will be conducted from June 11 to June 18. Candidates who are interested in the examination can check the schedule on the official website of the ICMAI.

ICMAI CMA June 2024: Steps to Download the Schedule

Visit the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.

On the homepage, look for a tab or section labeled 'Examinations'.

In the Examinations section, click on the link for the CMA June 2024 exam schedule.

Click on the download icon on the page to download the PDF.

After downloading the file, you may also print a copy for easy reference.

ICMAI Announces June 2024 CMA Exam Dates and Deadlines

The Foundation exam in June 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The CMA Foundation June 2024 examination application deadline is April 16, while the deadline for the CMA Intermediate and Final application forms is April 10, 2024.

The Intermediate and Final examination results will be released by August 23, 2024, and the Foundation examination results will be released by July 11, 2024.

As per the notice, the examination will be conducted in two shifts for the four papers. Paper 1, 'Fundamentals of Business Law and Business Communication,' and Paper 2, 'Fundamentals of Finance and Cost Accounting,' will be conducted in the first shift. Both papers together are for 200 marks.