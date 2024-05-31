ICMAI CMA June Admit Card 2024 Released At icmai.in- Check Steps To Download Here

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has issued the CMA June Admit Card. The Admit cards for Final, Inter, and Foundation courses have been released on the official website. Candidates taking the exam can download their admit cards from the ICMAI's official website, icmai.in. According to the official notification, the Intermediate and Final examinations in June 2024 would take place from June 11 to June 18, 2024. The final exam will be held in first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and intermediate examination will be done in second shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Foundation examination in June 2024 will take place on June 16, 2024. The exam will be divided into two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit ICMAI's official website, icmai.in.

Click the ICMAI June Admit Card 2024 link on the home page.

A new page will load, asking candidates to enter their registration number.

Once you click the submit button, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Your admit card can be downloaded right now.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The exam will include topics such as Corporate and Economic Laws, Cost and Management Audit, Strategic Financial Management, Direct Tax Laws, Indirect Tax Laws, Strategic Cost Management, and Electives.