ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) result to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm: Check your results here

The Council will announce the ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 tomorrow at 3 PM, here's all you need to know. 

ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) result: The Council will announce the ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 tomorrow at 3 PM. Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the examination and are waiting for their ICSE, ISC which will be made available on on Saturday, July 24 at the Council's official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The announcement of the date for the declaration of dates was made by Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Friday. "The results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm," he said.

ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) result: When to check

The ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be made available on on Saturday, July 24

ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) result: Where to Check 

Students can check their results on the Council's official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) result: How to Check

* Look 'Results 2021'
* Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA
* After filling all the information, click on submit
* The result will be displayed on the screen.
* Download and take a print out for future reference. 

Once the results are declared, students can check it through the website - cisce.org, apart from it, results will be available via SMS and app. 

