ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CICSE to declare results shortly, know how to check

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to declare the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results today (July 24, 2021). The CISCE informed that the Board Exam 2021 results will be announced by 3 PM on its official website.

The CISCE also announced the steps for downloading ICSE and ISC Board exam results on its official website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Follow these steps to check your ICSE and ISC Board exam results:

1. Once the results are out, you can visit the official website of CISCE at www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

2. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

3. Select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the 'Course' option.

4. Enter your Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view or print the results will be provided on the results web page. Students can follow the same to view their ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2021 results.

