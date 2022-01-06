ICSE Semester 2 Exams to be Expected in March: Important Time Management Tools to Plan Your 2022 Boards

ICSE semester 2 Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in March or April 2022. The exams will most probably be conducted in a subjective format.

As of now, ISCE semester 2 2022 exact exam dates are not out. But they are expected to be out by February. Students should stay in touch with the official website to stay updated with the exam dates.

If the pandemic situation remains normal then offline exams will be preferred. But, in case of situations that are not favorable then, CISCE can opt for the MCQ-based online exam as per the suitability.

CISCE has already reduced the syllabus of various subjects for class 10th exams. Students can follow the official website to check the updated syllabus to start preparation.

If the exams will be conducted in the subjective format for ICSE Semester 2 then students need to practice a lot. With the semester one exam in the MCQ format, students have forgotten the practice of answer writing.

Answer writing accurately and within the time bounds will help the students excel in their board exams.

Managing time is the biggest challenge that students can face during the ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022.

Below is the list of strategic and effective time management tools that students can adopt to prepare well for the 2022 board exams.

1. Make an achievable study routine

Students should make a study routine in such a way that the time is utilized to maximum potential.

While designing the study routine, students should make sure to have proper time for breaks and extra-curricular activities. Moreover, students should also analyze the most productive time of the day.

This time will vary for everyone. Some students can study well during the day hours while others find it suitable to study at night hours.

2. Use smart study techniques

Students can only utilize their time to maximum potential if they use smart study techniques.

These techniques will not only help the students to focus properly. But, will also help them with great memory retention. Students can try with Pomodoro technique, spaced learning, or retrieval learning. Students can also go with Oswaal ICSE Question Bank for Semester-2 Board Exams 2022 in which, the students will get different benefits:

• Strictly as per the Semester-2 syllabus for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)

• Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

• Chapter-wise and Topic wise Revision Notes for in-depth study

• Modified & Empowered Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning

• Unit wise Self -Assessment Tests

• Previous Years’ Board Examination Questions and Marking scheme Answers with detailed explanation to facilitate exam-oriented preparation.

• Examiners comments & Answering Tips to aid in exam preparation.

• Includes Topics found Difficult & Suggestions for students.

3. Focus on writing speed

When the students will sit for the Semester 2 examinations, then they need to complete the entire exam in time.

For this, the writing speed in addition to accuracy is a must for the students. To achieve so, students should give mock tests in a time-bound fashion.

This will help the students to have a grip over writing speed in addition to managing the time.

4. Utilize the question paper reading time

In the exam hall, students are allotted 15 minutes extra to read the question paper before writing on the answer sheets.

Students should not only utilize this time for reading questions. But, they should also make it clear in their mind that which questions they will attempt in the first place.

This will save a lot of time during the exam.

Final Thoughts

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 dates will be confirmed by February 2022.

But, instead of waiting for the timetable, students should start with the preparation at the earliest.

Students can use time management tools to not only save time but also to excel in the exam.

For further updates, students should keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

