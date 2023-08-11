ICSE Supplementary Result 2023: Class 10th Result Released At cisceresult.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICSE Supplementary Result 2023: The ICSE 10th Result 2023 for the Supplementary examinations has been announced. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 category results 2023 were announced on August 10, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates who took the exam will need to input their UID and Index number to view their ICSE results online.

Students who passed the supplementary exam will have their results changed from PCNA (Pass Certificates Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) or SPCNA (supplemental Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded).

ICSE Result Supplementary 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-cisceresult.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the ICSE 10th result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your UID and Index numner

5. Submit details and access the result

6. Take a print out for the future references

CICSE will send the results of students who took the ICSE year 2023 compartment/improvement exam to their respective schools. From July 12 to July 19, 2023, CICSE held the ICSE or Class 10 section and improvement examination. The findings were released today. These exams were offered for students who were unable to pass the standard exam.