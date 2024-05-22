ICSI Admit Card June 2024 OUT For CS Professional, Executive Exams At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link Here

ICSI Hall Ticket 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI admit card for the June 2024 session of CS Professional and Executive exams. Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official website, icsi.edu. The exams for both CS Professional and Executive will be held from June 2 to June 10. To check the results, candidates need to log in to the official website using their 17-digit Registration Number. The ICSI CS admit card 2024 is a mandatory document, and students should ensure they download it before the exams.

ICSI June Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

“The E-Admit Cards for eligible students appearing in the June 2024 session of CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations, scheduled from June 2 to June 10, have been uploaded on the Institute’s website at www.icsi.edu and are also available at the URL https://icsi.indiaeducation.net/,” the institute announced in an official notice.

The institute urged candidates to verify the details on their hall tickets. “After printing the Admit Card, students should carefully verify all particulars mentioned, including Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Examination Stage, Centre (Name, Address, Code), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings, and Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted,” the notice stated.

Students were also advised to read the instructions attached to the e-admit card thoroughly before the exams.

ICSI CS June 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

- Click on the admit card link.

- Enter your 17-digit registration number.

- Click on ‘get admit card’.

- The ICSI CS admit card 2024 June will be displayed.

- Download and print the admit card.

ICSI noted that the CS admit card 2024 will not be sent by post and advised students to download their CS Executive and CS Professional admit cards in advance to avoid last-minute issues.