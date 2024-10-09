ICSI CS December Registration 2024: Last Date Tomorrow At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

ICSI CS December 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the CS December 2024 Executive and Professional exams tomorrow, October 10. Eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, icsi.edu. The ICSI CS December 2024 exam for Executive and Professional programmes is set to begin on December 21. For the Executive programme, candidates must pay ₹1,500 per module or group, while the fee for the Professional programme is ₹1,800 per module or group. Applicants who have passed or are currently appearing for the Senior Secondary (Class 12) examination or its equivalent are eligible to apply. The exam will be conducted in a remote-proctored mode, and the use of calculators, pens, pencils, paper, or notebooks will not be permitted.

The last date for enrolment and adding modules, with a late fee, is from October 11 to October 15, 2024. A late fee of ₹250 will apply for all stages. The deadline to apply for exemptions based on higher qualifications is also October 15, 2024. Candidates who have either passed or are currently appearing for their senior secondary (Class 12) exams or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. The exam will be held in a remote-proctored format, with strict regulations that prohibit the use of calculators, pens, pencils, or paper during the test.

ICSI CS Exam Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Navigate to the ‘Online Services’ section and select ‘CS 2024 Registration.’

Complete the form by entering the required details.

Submit the application fee.

Download and save the confirmation for future reference.

For other enrollment services like changing exam centres, modules, mediums, or optional subjects, cancelling exemptions, or re-submitting documents for exemption approval, candidates must complete these tasks by November 20, 2024. Each change, including adding a module or group, will incur a fee of ₹250, in addition to the examination fee.