topStoriesenglish2576912
NewsEducation
ICSI RESULT

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Result To Be Announced Shortly At icsi.edu

ICSI Result: While the CS Professional December 2022 exam results will be published on ICSI's official website (https://www.icsi.edu) at 11 am, the CS Executive December 2022 exam results will be released at 2 pm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Result To Be Announced Shortly At icsi.edu

ICSI Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will shortly announce the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2022 exam results. While the CS Professional results will be published on ICSI's official website (https://www.icsi.edu) at 11 am, the CS Executive December 2022 exam results will be released at 2 pm.

"The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after the declaration of the result," the ICSI said.

ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Result: Candidates can download e-Result-cum Marks Statement from www.icsi.edu 

The ICSI said that the candidates of the Executive Programme December 2022 Examination can download their e-Result-cum Marks Statement immediately after the declaration of the result from the Institute's website www.icsi.edu.

It also said that no Result-cum-Marks Statement in physical form will be issued. 

ICSI CS Result: Hard copy to be issued to candidates of Professional December 2022 Exam

The ICSI said that a hard copy of the Result-cum Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates of the Professional Programme December 2022 Examination. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985