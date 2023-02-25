ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Result To Be Announced Shortly At icsi.edu

ICSI Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will shortly announce the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2022 exam results. While the CS Professional results will be published on ICSI's official website (https://www.icsi.edu) at 11 am, the CS Executive December 2022 exam results will be released at 2 pm.

"The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after the declaration of the result," the ICSI said.

ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Result: Candidates can download e-Result-cum Marks Statement from www.icsi.edu

The ICSI said that the candidates of the Executive Programme December 2022 Examination can download their e-Result-cum Marks Statement immediately after the declaration of the result from the Institute's website www.icsi.edu.

It also said that no Result-cum-Marks Statement in physical form will be issued.

ICSI CS Result: Hard copy to be issued to candidates of Professional December 2022 Exam

The ICSI said that a hard copy of the Result-cum Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates of the Professional Programme December 2022 Examination.