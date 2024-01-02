ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2024 Date Sheet RELEASED At icsi.edu- Steps To Download Here

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Examination - June 2024. The schedule, unveiled on January 1, is available for download on the official website, icsi.edu. The exams are set to take place from June 1 to June 10, 2024, during a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM.

Candidates will have 15 minutes from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM for reading the question paper. Specifically, the CS Professional 2017 exam is scheduled from June 1 to 10, and the 2022 course exam will be held from June 1 to 7. June 11 to 14 are reserved for any unforeseen circumstances. The admit cards will be released approximately 10 days before the exams on the official website.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Datesheet 2024: Here’s how to download

Navigate to CS Executive and Professional Exam 2024 date sheet.

Open the PDF displaying the CS Executive and Professional Exam 2024 schedule.

Review and download the schedule.

Print a copy for future reference.

ICSI has distributed the hall tickets for the January 2024 CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test). On December 27, the call letters were made public. Candidates who will take the January session exam can now verify and download their call letters.