ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2024 To Be Released On August 25 At icsi.edu- Check Time And Other Details

ICSI CS Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the results for the CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) Examinations for the June 2024 session will be declared on August 25, 2024. Students can check their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI has also confirmed that the registration for the CS Executive and Professional December programs will begin on August 26, 2024. Participants in the CS Executive exam will be able to access their e-result-cum-marks statement online immediately after the result declaration. Note that no physical copies of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

As per the ICSI's announced schedule, the CS Professional Programme result for the June 2024 exam will be released at 11 AM on August 25, while the Executive Programme result will be declared at 2 PM the same day. For the Professional Programme examination, the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to candidates at their registered addresses shortly after the results are declared. If any candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of the result announcement, they should contact the institute at the official website with their details.

ICSI CS Result 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, find and click on the CS result link.

Choose the link for the Executive and Professional results.

Enter your roll number and registration number as required.

Your ICSI CS exam result will appear on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

"The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result,” says the official notification. "In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," ICSI notice reads.