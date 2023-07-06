ICSI CSEET 2023 July Exam Postponed, Check New Date For Test Here

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631623
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICSI CSEET 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET 2023 July exam. According to the latest notification released by the Institute the ICSI CSEET 2023 July exam will not be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Date

As per the official notification, the ICSI CSEET July Exam 2023 was scheduled to be held on July 8 however, it is now postponed and according to the new schedule the exam will be held on July 30, 2023.

"All candidates who have registered themselves for appearing in CSEET-July 2023 Session, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 8th July 2023, are hereby informed that this Test has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. CSEET JuIy 2023 Session is now rescheduled to be held on Sunday, 30th July 2023," stated ICSI in the official notice.

ICSI will conduct the CSEET July Exam 2023 through Online Mode under Remote Proctoring. Log-in credentials will be sent to all eligible candidates three days prior to the Test.

 

