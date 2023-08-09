ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result To Be DECLARED Today At icsi.edu- Check Time And Steps To Download Scorecard

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 results today, August 9. Candidates who appeared in CSEET 2023 exam for July session will be able to download the scorecard from the official website, icsi.edu. CSEET July 2023 exams were held on July 30 and August 1. ICSI CSEET result July 2023 will be announced at 4 pm. “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 30th July, 2023 and 01st August, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 09th August, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” said an official statement from ICSI.

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI



Step 2: Click on the option “Student” visible in the menubar

Step 3: Select the “examination” option in the dropdown menu

Step 4: Click on the link “ICSI CSEET Result 2023”

Step 5: Enter login credentials and download result

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

- Name of the candidate

- Roll number

- Qualifying status for CSEET exam

- Marks obtained in each paper (4)

- Overall marks obtained in the CSEET exam

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Exam Date

ICSI initially conducted the exam on July 30. As some candidates could not appear for the exam due to technical issues, the institute held a retest on August 1 for such candidates. CSEET 2023 paper comprised four papers carrying 35 questions each. The papers were paper 1 for business communication, paper 2 for legal aptitude and logical reasoning, paper 3 for economic and business environment, and paper 4 for current affairs and presentation and communication skills. The exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks with each section carrying 50 marks.