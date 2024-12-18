ICSI CSEET May Registration 2025 Begins At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

CSEET May Registration 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the May 2025 session. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official ICSI website for detailed information. The entrance exam is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2025, and the last date to submit application forms is April 15, 2025. To complete the registration process, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. The exam serves as an entry point for admission to the Company Secretaries course.

CSEET May Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have completed Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 exams are eligible to register for the CSEET. Certain candidates are exempted from the CSEET. These include individuals who have passed the foundation level of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, final-level candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, graduates with at least 50 percent marks, and postgraduates. These candidates can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme without taking the CSEET.

CSEET May Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official ICSI CSEET website.

Click on the CSEET May 2025 registration link.

Read the instructions carefully.

Click "Continue" and enter all the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Complete the payment of the application fee and submit your application.

CSEET May Registration 2025: Documents required

Date of Birth Proof (10th Pass Certificate)

Admit Card or Hall Ticket for 10+2 exams (for appearing candidates)

10+2 Mark Sheet or Pass Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Identity Document

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) evaluates candidates in four key subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs with Quantitative Aptitude. The exam is conducted in a Remote Proctored Mode, allowing candidates to take the test from anywhere in the country under online invigilation. To pass the CSEET, candidates must achieve an overall score of 50 percent and at least 40 percent in each subject. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The institute has also clarified that calculators, pens, pencils, paper, or notebooks are not permitted during the examination. Furthermore, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognized the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.