ICSI CSEET MAY RESULT 2024

ICSI CSEET May Result 2024 Declared At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET May Result 2024: The ICSI has announced the CS Executive Entrance Test Results 2024 on its official website, icsi.edu, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICSI CSEET May Result 2024: The ICSI released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 results today, May 16. Candidates who took the CSEET exams can view their results at icsi.edu at 2 PM.Along with the results, the ICSI provided a subject-wise breakdown of marks. However, no hard copies of the marksheets were issued.

The entrance examination for the ICSI CS Executive course was held on May 4, 2024, with a re-exam held on May 6, 2024, for students who were affected by technical issues. The exam was conducted online using remote proctoring.

ISCI CSEET 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the institute's website, icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, click the CSEET results link.
  • Enter your login information (application number, date of birth, etc.).
  • Check the results that are displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save a printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2024; direct link here

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,” reads the official notification.

The CSEET is a national-level entrance test for the institute's CS Executive course. Candidates who have passed or participated in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to take the test.

