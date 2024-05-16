ICSI CSEET May Result 2024 Declared At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET May Result 2024: The ICSI released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 results today, May 16. Candidates who took the CSEET exams can view their results at icsi.edu at 2 PM.Along with the results, the ICSI provided a subject-wise breakdown of marks. However, no hard copies of the marksheets were issued.

The entrance examination for the ICSI CS Executive course was held on May 4, 2024, with a re-exam held on May 6, 2024, for students who were affected by technical issues. The exam was conducted online using remote proctoring.

ISCI CSEET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the institute's website, icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click the CSEET results link.

Enter your login information (application number, date of birth, etc.).

Check the results that are displayed on the screen.

Download and save a printout for future reference.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,” reads the official notification.

The CSEET is a national-level entrance test for the institute's CS Executive course. Candidates who have passed or participated in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to take the test.