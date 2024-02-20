IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: How To Download Your Certificate Via Digilocker?

IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University is hosting its 37th Convocation today, on February 20, 2024. The ceremony will take place at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre in New Delhi. The main event will be attended by the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. The 37th Convocation will also be conducted at various regional centers of IGNOU, including the Srinagar Center at the University of Kashmir. Students who completed their study programs in December 2022 and June 2023 will receive their certificates during today's convocation. The event will be live-streamed starting from 9:30 am.

IGNOU Academic Certificate 2024: Here’s how to download via digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using the credentials required.

Step 3: Choose the education category and click on Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Step 4: Click the certificate tab.

Step 5: Fill out the relevant information and download the certificate.

IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Live streaming

The IGNOU 37th Convocation Ceremony will take place today, February 20, 2024. The event will be livestreamed on the Gyan Darshan Channel, Swayam Pracha Channel, and other social media channels.