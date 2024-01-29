IGNOU JAT Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At recruitment.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

IGNOU JAT Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the second stage of the Junior Assistant cum Typist (JAT 2023) recruitment exam at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Aspiring candidates can access their IGNOU JAT admit cards for 2023 by visiting the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in. The forthcoming exam is scheduled to take place on January 31, and the recruitment drive aims to fill 200 positions for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) at IGNOU.

IGNOU JAT Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official recruitment page of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the JAT Stage 2 exam admit card link

- Enter login details such as user ID and password

- Download and take out a printout of the IGNOU JAT admit card 2023.

- Candidates are advised to keep their admit card until the end of the admission process.

The stage 2 examination for the IGNOU JAT is designed to be qualifying in nature, and specific minimum qualifying marks have been set for each category. For the unreserved or general category, the threshold is 60%, while for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL), it is 55%. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons With Disability (PWD) candidates need to achieve a minimum of 50%.

The official notice emphasizes that information regarding the test center for the IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) Exam 2023 will be displayed on the official website(s) https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/. Additionally, candidates will receive email notifications with relevant details. As the anticipation builds, candidates are encouraged to stay updated for further instructions.