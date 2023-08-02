IIM CAT 2023 Registration Link Active At iimcat.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

b: The registration website for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2023 Exam has been enabled by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. The official website iimcat.ac.in now has the IIM CAT 2023 Link live. Candidates should be aware that the CAT is required for admission to IIMS's various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes.

Non-IIM member institutions are permitted to use CAT 2023 scores. The CAT will be conducted in around 155 test cities.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. On the homepage, look for New Candidate Registration for CAT 2023 Tab

3. Get yourself registered and go back to main page

4. Now click on link which reads, "Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023"

5. Log in and fill the form

6. Upload required documents and pay application fee

7. Submit the form and download confirmation page

8. Take its printout for future reference

The sections of the CAT 2023 will be Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability, and Reading Comprehension. Candidates must hold a three-year bachelor's degree in any field from a recognised university, with an aggregate of 50% for general category candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

CAT 2023 Registration: Application fees and Eligibility

Candidates having a Bachelor's degree and at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of SC, ST, and PWD categories) are eligible to take the CAT 2023. The application fee for open-category candidates is Rs. 2,400, while the charge for SC, ST, and PWD candidates is Rs. 1,200.