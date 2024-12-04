IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key Released At imcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the provisional answer key for CAT 2024 on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The objection window for the provisional answer key will also open today. To raise objections, candidates can log in to the official website using their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The objection management window will close on December 5 at 11:55 PM. While the official website indicates that the objection window will open at 6 PM today, there is no confirmation yet on its activation.

The CAT 2024 question paper comprised 68 questions divided into sections for verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates can visit the official website to check the answer key and submit objections if needed.

The scores will undergo a normalization process to ensure fairness in comparing candidates' performances across various test sessions. This process adjusts for differences in location and scale across different test forms. Once normalized across forms, scores will also be standardized across sections. The resulting scaled scores will then be converted into percentiles for shortlisting purposes, according to the information provided on the website.

IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the link for the IIM CAT 2024 answer key.

Log in using your credentials and click Submit.

The answer key will appear on your screen.

Download and save the answer key, and take a printout for future reference.

Out of 3.29 lakh eligible candidates registered for the CAT exam, around 2.93 lakh appeared, resulting in an attendance of about 89%, as per data on the official IIM CAT website. Among those who appeared, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male, and five were transgender candidates.

Candidates are shortlisted for the next stages of IIM admissions based on their preferences and CAT cut-off for each IIM. Those selected are invited to participate in further selection rounds, which usually include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD).