IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key To Be Released Today At iimcat.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the CAT 2024 answer key on December 3, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test can download the provisional answer key from the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who completed the test can raise objections to the answer keys, if any, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website using their application login ID and password. The objection window will open on December 3 at 6 p.m. and will close on December 5 at 11:55 p.m. The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, issued the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet on November 29, 2024.

The CAT 2024 exam was conducted in three sessions on November 24, 2024. The first session took place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the second from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the third from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The exam was held at various test centers across 170 cities nationwide. For additional details, candidates can visit the official IIM CAT website.

CAT Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download provisional answer key

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the "IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Click "Submit" to view the answer key on the screen.

Review the answer key and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The CAT 2024 answer key is likely to be released within 10 days of the examination. Candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancies in the answer key can do so during the designated objection window by paying a processing fee for each challenge submitted. The official CAT 2024 results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2025. The scores will remain valid until December 31, 2025, and can be accessed on the official website.

The answer key provides an early insight into performance; however, the official results, to be announced in December 2024, will include the final scores and percentiles. These percentiles are essential for the MBA admissions, as leading institutions like the IIMs use them to shortlist candidates.