IIM CAT 2024 Registration Begins Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2024: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 registration starts today, August 1, at iimcat.ac.in. Eligible candidates should register by September 23, 2024. IIM Calcutta will conduct the CAT exam on November 24 across 170 cities. The exam will be held in three sessions: morning (8:30 AM - 10:30 AM), afternoon (12:30 PM - 2:30 PM), and evening (4:30 PM - 6:30 PM).

SC/ST and PwD category students must pay an application fee of Rs. 1250, while candidates from other categories must pay Rs. 2500. The CAT exam consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

CAT Registration 2024: Eligibility

To be eligible, candidates must have completed a graduation in any stream. Those in their final year or awaiting results can also apply, but they must secure at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 percent for SC, ST, and PwD) to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

IIM CAT 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on 'New Candidate Registration' and then on the register tab.

Enter your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile phone number, and nationality.

Click on the 'Generate OTP' tab to verify your registration.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Review the details and submit the form.

Print the confirmation page for future reference.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level examination for admission to postgraduate and doctoral business programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Additionally, many non-IIM institutions also use CAT scores for their admission processes.