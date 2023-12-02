IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 To Be OUT Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CAT Answer Key 2023:The CAT Answer Key and response sheet are expected to be released this week according to the media reports on the official website. IIM Lucknow, the Indian Institute of Management, will release the CAT answer key for all three seats. This year, over 2.88 lakh students took the MBA admission exam. Last year, on December 1, the CAT Answer key was released, and the exam was held on November 27, 2022. Given prior trends, the IIM CAT answer key is scheduled to be released this week. Those who took the exam are encouraged to keep watching the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of CAT 2023, iimcat.ac.in Click on the link to see the CAT answer key 2023. Enter login information such as the application number CAT 2023 answer key. The PDF file will be shown. Examine the answers and voice any concerns.

According to the IIM CAT marking scheme, each correct answer is worth three points, while each erroneous answer is worth one point. It should be emphasised that negative marking is only relevant to MCQs. There were three components in the CAT 2023 exam paper: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). There are 66 questions in total, and applicants have 40 minutes to complete each segment, for a total time of 120 minutes or 2 hours.