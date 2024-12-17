IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2024 Released At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, has released the final answer key for IIM CAT 2024. Candidates can download the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The written exam was conducted on November 24, 2024, with a total duration of 120 minutes. Each section was allotted 40 minutes, while PwD candidates received 53 minutes and 20 seconds per section. The exam was held at 389 test centres across 170 cities in India. The CAT 2024 examination was conducted in three slots: the first slot ran from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The response sheet was released on November 29, and the provisional answer key was made available on December 3, 2024. The objection window closed on December 5, 2024.

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the IIM CAT 2024 final answer key link.

A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.

After submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed.

Review the answer key and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Seats are reserved for different categories: Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates have 15 percent reservation, Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates have 7.5 percent, Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates from the Non-Creamy Layer (NC-OBC) have 27 percent, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates have up to 10 percent, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) have 5 percent.

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2024: Exam pattern

The CAT 2024 exam consists of three sections: Section I focuses on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II covers Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III is dedicated to Quantitative Ability (QA). A total of 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam from 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates. Among those who appeared, 1.07 lakh were female candidates, 1.86 lakh were male candidates, and 5 were transgender candidates.