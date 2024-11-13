IIM CAT Mock Test 2024 Link Active At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IIM CAT Mock Test 2024: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has activated the mock test link for CAT 2024. Candidates intending to appear for the Common Admission Test can access the mock test on the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. According to the official notice, the mock test includes selected questions from previous years' CAT papers, designed to help candidates familiarize themselves with the types of questions typically asked in the exam (MCQs and Non-MCQs) and the exam interface.

The mock test is divided into three sections, with a total duration of 120 minutes. Candidates in the PwD category are given an extra 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each section. Each section has a time limit of 40 minutes. In the mock test, the submit button for each section is enabled, allowing candidates to move on to the next section before the 40-minute timer expires. However, in the actual CAT exam, candidates must complete the full 40 minutes per section before proceeding. After submitting all sections, a summary of the responses will be displayed on the screen.

IIM CAT Mock Test 2024: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the mock test link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF containing the mock test link will open.

Step 4: Click the link to start the mock test.

Step 5: Once you complete the test, click on 'Submit.'

Step 6: Download the result page for future reference.

CAT 2024 is scheduled to take place in three shifts on November 24, 2024. The specific exam shift details can be found on the CAT admit card. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centre well in advance and bring a copy of their CAT admit card along with a valid ID proof for verification. The exam will consist of three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 66 questions will need to be answered, with each correct answer earning 3 marks. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.