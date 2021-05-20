IIM Nagpur starts 4 new PG courses for mid-level professionals

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management along with Jaro Education, an ed-tech company, has introduced four new techno-functional postgraduate programmes for mid-level professionals to equip them with future-ready skills of technical and functional business knowledge on Wednesday (May 19).

Quoting the official press release of IIM Nagpur, Indian Express report stated, “The techno-functional PG programmes are apt for mid-level working professionals in key business functions such as business management, marketing, information technology and financial technologies (fintech),” Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT), FinTech Programme, Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation, and Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics are the four programmes being introduced.

The programmes will be of 9 to 12 months duration and will comprise 16 modules under the guidance of IIM Nagpur’s highly experienced and professional faculty. The programmes also include regular mentoring sessions from industry experts.

On completion of the course, the professionals will receive a PG Certificate and an alumni status from IIM Nagpur. The first batch for all four courses is expected to commence in the month of July 2021.