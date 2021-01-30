हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GATE exam 2021

IIT-Bombay GATE 2021: Check exam day guidelines, direct link and other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the exam day instructions for General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. The GATE Examination 2021 will take place from Saturday (February 6) to Sunday (February 14). The candidates can visit the official website for the instructions which are provided in a video format.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will conduct the General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 from Friday (February 5) across the country.

The admit card for the examination has been released and can be downloaded from the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. 

The GATE 2021 Examination will take place from Saturday (February 6) to Sunday (February 14). The Institute has released a video which explains the important exam day guidelines for all the candidates.

The pre-examination guidelines are as follows:

- In order to avoid overcrowding, candidates should reach the centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

- All the candidates must maintain a social distance between each other. The students will have to follow the rope ques and floor marks while standing outside the exam centre.

- At the entrance, all the candidates will go through a body temperature check. Candidates with body temperature more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will take the exam in the isolation room.

- The invigilators will check required documents such as admit card and photo ID proof once the candidates enter the exam venue.

- Candidates can only carry masks, hand gloves, hand sanitiser, a pen/pencil, water bottle (transparent) along with required documents for the exam.

- Candidates will have to complete the biometric registration after reaching the lab.

All the candidates appearing for the examination are advised to take printout copies of all the important documents required for the examination.

