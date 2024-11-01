IIT GATE 2024-25: Application Correction Window Opens At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Edit Here
IIT GATE 2024-25: Candidates who wish to modify or correct the information submitted in their application can do so by visiting the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in until November 6, scroll down for more details.
IIT GATE 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee opened the GATE 2025 correction window on Thursday, October 31. Candidates wishing to modify their application forms for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 can do so through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The deadline for making corrections is November 6, 2024. The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with two sessions—morning and afternoon—on all exam dates. The test will feature 30 papers, conducted entirely in English and consisting of objective-type questions. Previously, IIT Roorkee extended the application deadline with a late fee until October 11, 2024, following multiple requests from applicants.
The correction window enables candidates to modify several details in their application, such as their name, date of birth, exam city, choice of paper, and the addition of a second paper. However, a fee of ₹500 will apply for each change made.
IIT GATE 2024-25: Here’s how to edit application form
- Go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025…”
- In the new window, review the modification fees and proceed by clicking the login link.
- Enter your login credentials and submit.
- Make the necessary changes and pay the applicable fee.
- Submit your modifications and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a printout for future reference.
GATE is a national-level exam designed to assess candidates' comprehensive knowledge in various undergraduate subjects across engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. GATE 2025, organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, will be held in February 2025 through a computer-based test (CBT) format. Mock test links have been made available to help candidates become familiar with the format and experience of the GATE 2025 online examination.
