IIT JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases Fourth Admission List, Check Till July 10 At jam.iitg.ac.in

Candidates can book their seats till July 10, 5 pm. The IIT Guwahati has already released three admission lists for the enrollment of students into various postgraduate and PhD courses.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IIT Guwahati released the IIT JAM 4th Admission list on July 7.
  • Candidates can book their seats by July 10, 5 pm.
  • This is the last admission list for enrollment in post-graduate courses.

IIT JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases Fourth Admission List, Check Till July 10 At jam.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, released the fourth admission list of the Joint Admission Test (JAM), 2023, on July 7. It is available for postgraduate courses that are offered by IITs and other institutes. The students who have applied for admission can check their names in the list by logging in to the online portal of IIT JAM at https://jam.iitg.ac.in/. Candidates can book their seats until July 10, 5 pm. The IIT Guwahati has already released three admission lists for the enrollment of students into various postgraduate and PhD courses. The IIT JAM 2023 took place on February 12 and the results were announced on March 21.

IIT JAM 4th Admission List: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM at https://jam.iitg.ac.in/.

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the JOAPS Candidate portal.

Step 3: A new window will open where you will have to fill out registration details such as enrollment number or date of birth.

Step 4: Tap on Submit button.

Candidates have 3 options after being offered seats on the admission list:

1) They can choose the option of ‘Accept and Freeze,’ which means they accept the offered seat and will not continue for further rounds.

2) Another option is ‘Accept with Upgrade’ under which the candidate can accept the seat offered but will continue to look for an upgrade in the subsequent rounds.

3) The last option is ‘Freeze and Quit’ in which the applicant decides to quit the admission process by rejecting the offered seat. The candidate will get a One Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile number which they would have to enter on the portal to confirm their decision.

This is the last admission list that was released by the conducting body. The first admission list was released on June 1, the second on June 15 and the third list was declared on June 26.

Along with the results, IIT Guwahati also revealed the IIT JAM 2023 cut-off. The minimum numbers for each category of students in the exams are based on numerous factors. It includes the availability of seats, the number of applicants, the difficulty of the question paper, average marks of applicants and others.

JAM is a nationwide online entrance test for programmes leading to the M.Sc., joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and dual M.Sc.-Ph.D. degrees. IITs conduct the JAM exam while the IISc also uses JAM scores for integrated PhD degree admission.

