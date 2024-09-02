IIT JAM 2024-25: Registration Begins Tomorrow At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2025: The JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) for JAM 2025 opens tomorrow, September 3. Candidates can apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters through the "Candidate Portal" on the official website – jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The registration deadline is October 11. Candidates must first register on the JOAPS website by providing their name, email address, mobile number, and password. After successful registration, an enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to their email and mobile number for verification. This enrolment ID, email address, and password will be required later for applying, so they should be kept safe and confidential.

The application fee for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1250 for two test papers. For all other categories, the fee is Rs 1800 for one paper and Rs 2500 for two test papers. A fee of Rs 300 is applicable for changing the examination cities, test papers, category, or gender.

The exam is open to candidates of all nationalities, with no age restrictions. Those who will complete their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply. JAM is held annually to fill seats in various postgraduate programs, including M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree programs. This year's exam is organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi).

IIT JAM 2024-25: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Log in to your profile after completing the registration process.

Step 2: Enter your credentials, including personal information, parent’s name, and address.

Step 3: Upload your photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and proof of date of birth.

Step 4: Pay the application fee using the electronic payment method.

Step 5: Verify that the application form is marked as completed, then download a copy for future reference.

JAM 2025 scores will be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats across institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and Bhopal, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET).