IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key Challenge Window Opens At Jam.Iitm.Ac.In, Result To Be OUT On 22 March

IIT JAM 2024: The IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key objection window is set to open on February 26, 2024, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Candidates have the opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Key until February 28, 2024. To raise objections, students must provide their e-mail ID, Enrolment ID, mobile number, registration number, and JOAPS Password. The eagerly awaited IIT JAM 2024 Result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2024. Each Test Paper will assign an All India Rank (AIR) to candidates based on their performance.

IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key Challenge: Direct Link

The Joint Admission Tests For Masters, held on February 11, featured three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. JAM scores play a crucial role in securing admission to over 2000 postgraduate program seats, including M.Sc. and M.A. at IISc and various NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through Centralized Counselling for M.Sc / M.Sc. (Tech.) Admission (CCMN). Candidates qualifying JAM and meeting eligibility requirements through CCMN are exempt from additional written tests or interviews.

IIT JAM 2024 Result: Steps To Check

- Visit the official website: https://jam.iitm.ac.in/index.php.

- Click on the candidate’s login portal on the homepage.

- Enter login credentials, including e-mail ID, Enrolment ID, mobile number, registration number, and JOAPS Password.

- The IIT JAM Result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and print a copy for future reference.

Additionally, JAM 2024 scores hold significance for admission to four Integrated Ph.D. Programs and two M.Sc. Programs at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Various other institutes, including Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune), and Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), are likely to consider JAM 2024 scores. Interested individuals can obtain further details directly from the respective institutes.