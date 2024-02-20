IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has issued the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2024 at the official website. Question papers for biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematics (MA), mathematical statistics (MS), and physics (PH) have been posted, in addition to the tentative answer key. All candidates who took the exam can access the JAM answer key 2024 on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

The institute has released the response sheets of applicants who took the exam for admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc PhD Dual Degree. - IIT Madras will consider objections to the provisional answer key. The IIT JAM answer key challenge facility will be available from February 26 to 28.

IIT JAM 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link that says "New!"JAM 2024 Master Question Papers and Answer Keys are Now Available.

3. In the following step, click on the relevant subject for which they wish to examine the answer key.

4. The answer key and question paper will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

IIT JAM question paper consisted of three sections: multiple-choice (MCQ), multiple-selection (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT). Each paper included 60 questions for 100 marks.