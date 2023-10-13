IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Last Date Today At jam.iitm.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the registration window for the Joint Admission for Masters (JAM) test 2024 today, October 13, 2023, as it is the last day to apply. Candidates who have yet to apply are encouraged to do so as soon as possible using the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.Registrations began on September 5, 2023, and will end on October 13, 2023, according to the programme.

Candidates must register their name, phone number, and email address.The exam will be held on February 11, 2024 in two sessions: in the morning from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM for subjects such as Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics, and in the afternoon from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM for courses such as Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the register option

3. Register yourselves and then select the login button

4. Fill in the details, choose your test paper and upload the documents

5. Pay the fee and submit

6. Download the form and take a printout for future use.

IIT JAM 2024 will be held for seven test papers in eight zones. The exam is held for candidates to provide them admissions to M.Sc, M.Sc (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D and M.Sc.- Ph.D. Dual Degree.