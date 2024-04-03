IIT JAM 2024 Scorecard Released At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

IIIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the link to access the JAM 2024 scorecard on its official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. Students who have successfully cleared the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM 2024) can download their scorecards until July 31. It's important to note that the JAM 2024 scorecard will remain valid for a period of one year. JAM 2024, conducted by IIT Madras, serves as the gateway for admission into various postgraduate programs such as MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree at prestigious institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and various IITs across the country. The JAM admission portal for the year 2024 is scheduled to open on April 10.

JAM 2024 Scorecard: Steps To Access

- Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

- Click on the ‘JAM 2024 scorecard’ link available on the homepage.

- Enter the enrolment ID or email ID along with the password.

- Complete the captcha verification and click on the ‘Submit’ tab.

- The JAM 2024 scorecard will be displayed on the screen for download.

After downloading the scorecard, candidates must proceed to the JAM admission portal and provide details such as their preferred program choices, educational qualifications, CGPA or percentage of marks, and category. Following this, they are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 750.

IIT JAM 2024: Details On The Scorecard

The JAM 2024 scorecard will contain vital information including the candidate’s name, roll number, qualifying marks, registration number, All India Rank, marks obtained, and the total number of candidates.