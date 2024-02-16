IIT JAM Response Sheet 2024 Released At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has released the IIT JAM Response Sheet 2024 today. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test can receive their results via the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.The exam was held on February 11, 2024, in two shifts: the first for Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics, and the second for Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The paper had MCQs, Multiple Select Questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions.

IIT JAM 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the option labelled "Candidates can access their JAM 2024 Examination responses on the JOAPS portal."

3. Enter your login ID, password, and PIN.

4. The response sheet will display on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

The answer key will be given in due course. According to the website, the results will be announced on March 22, 2024, with the scorecard accessible for download beginning April 2. Candidates who pass the JAM 2024 Exam will be entitled to apply for admission via the JAM site. The applications will begin on April 10, 2024.