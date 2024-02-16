trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721910
NewsEducation
IIT JAM 2024

IIT JAM Response Sheet 2024 Released At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras released the IIT JAM Response Sheet 2024 today. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test can receive their results via the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IIT JAM Response Sheet 2024 Released At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has released the IIT JAM Response Sheet 2024 today. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test can receive their results via the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.The exam was held on February 11, 2024, in two shifts: the first for Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics, and the second for Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The paper had MCQs, Multiple Select Questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions.

IIT JAM 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the option labelled "Candidates can access their JAM 2024 Examination responses on the JOAPS portal."

3. Enter your login ID, password, and PIN.

4. The response sheet will display on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

IIT JAM 2024; direct link to download here

The answer key will be given in due course. According to the website, the results will be announced on March 22, 2024, with the scorecard accessible for download beginning April 2. Candidates who pass the JAM 2024 Exam will be entitled to apply for admission via the JAM site. The applications will begin on April 10, 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir