IIT-JEE Advanced 2020: Over 96 per cent candidates appear for entrance amid strict precautions

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced was conducted on Sunday (September 27).

According to reports, ver 1.60 lakh (1,60,864) appeared in the entrance held at 1,150 centres in 222 cities across the country. The NTA has arranged more exam centres following the COVID-19 guidelines this year.

The candidates had to appear in the exams with face masks, hand sanitisers. Nearly 97.94 per cent of candidates who have registered and paid the fee for entrance have been allocated exam cities among their top three choices.

The students who will clear Advanced can seek admissions to IITs, including institutes- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.

The result will be released on October 5 and seat allocation will begin from October 8, as per the statement. Counselling will be done through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Interested and eligible candidates who have cleared JEE Main or will pass the JEE Advanced exams will be able to register at josaa.nic.in. This year, there will be six counselling rounds instead of seven.