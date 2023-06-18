IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result Out, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy Tops- Check Complete Toppers List, Cut Off Here

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE Advanced 2023 Result today, June 18. The result was declared at 9 AM and the result linkwas activated at 10 AM, candidates who appeared in the Advanced exam can check and download their result from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link is provided below. Along with the JEE Advanced Result, the IIT Guwahati also published the final answer key of the examination. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree has topped among female candidates. Her overall all-India rank is 56 and she secured 298 marks out of 360.

JEE Advanced Result 2023: Toppers List

Rank 1:Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

Rank 2:Ramesh Surya Theja

Rank 3:Rishi Kalra

Rank 4:Raghav Goyal

Rank 5:Addagada Venkata Sivaram

Rank 6:Prabhav Khandelwal

Rank 7:Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

Rank 8:Malay Kedia

Rank 9:Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy

Rank 10:Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Exam Date

JEE Advanced was held on June 04 in two shifts. The Paper-1 was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the Paper-2 was held from 2:30 Pm to 5:30 PM. This year, around 1.95 lakh candidates were declared qualified for IIT JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Stats

This year a total of 180372 candidates have appeared in JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1 and Paper 2 out of which 139727 are male candidates and 40645 females candidates. A total of 43773 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2023 examination this year, of which, 36264 male candidates and 7509 female candidates have passed the IIT JEE exam. This year most candidates have qualified from the Hyderabad zone.