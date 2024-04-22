IIT JEE Advanced Registration Begins On April 27 At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has postponed the JEE Advanced 2024 registration deadline. The IIT JEE registration procedure, which was planned to begin on April 21, has been postponed to April 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply online can do so using the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline to apply is May 7, 2024. The due date for enrolled applicants to pay their fees is May 10, 2024. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be held in two sessions on May 26 i.e. Paper I from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

To be eligible for the IIT JEE examination, candidates must rank in the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2024. Applicants must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. SC, ST, and PwD applicants are given a five-year age relaxation, which means they must have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official JEE Advanced official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click the JEE Advanced registration link on the home page.

Enter your registration information and click submit.

Now, connect to your account and fill out the application form.

Make a payment for the application fee and click submit.

Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

The registration fee for female, SC, ST, and PwD applicants is ₹1600/-, while all other Indian candidates pay ₹3200/-.