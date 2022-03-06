हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIT Madras

IIT Madras alumni create app that pays students for learning

Melvano is an artificial intelligence-powered learning application that analyses weak areas of students and creates personalized coursework based on the assessment. 

IIT Madras alumni create app that pays students for learning

While most coaching centres and ed-tech platforms charge students a fortune for their exam preparations, this Bengaluru based start-up has come up with an innovative idea of rewarding its users for learning on the app. IIT Madras alumnus-created app Melvano, not only offers free learning content for JEE and NEET but also rewards students with in-app currency for being avid learners.

Melvano is an artificial intelligence-powered learning application that analyses weak areas of students and creates personalized coursework based on the assessment. The app offers Foundation course, Crash course, Question bank and Mock test completely free of cost. Moreover, the students are rewarded with Melvano coins each time they complete a chapter or take a test on the app. These coins can be later redeemed while purchasing any premium services of Melvano like Live Classes and Personal Mentoring by IIT Alumnus. The purpose behind offering rewards is to incentivize students for achieving their learning goals.

Founded in 2019 by Taran Singh and Sachin Sanodiya, Melvano is one of the fastest-growing learning platforms for IIT-JEE & NEET aspirants with over 2 lakh students from around India. It was awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar award by IIT Madras for its innovative concept. In 2021, more than 10 students from Melvano scored 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains. Deepak Nanda scored 99.891 percentile, and became the topper, while other students including Pulkit Gupta, Subhransu Nayak, Abhignan Chandra and Ankit Sankhyan, also scored above 99 percentile.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated recently that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for 2022 will be held in April and May, and this time students will only get two attempts to qualify for it. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), on the other hand, will take place in June or July. This year NTA has removed the age criterion part from the tie-breaking policy for both JEE and NEET aspirants. This means older candidates will no longer get any preference in the rank list. The exact date for JEE and NEET exams is yet to be released by the officials.

IIT Madras
