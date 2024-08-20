India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Released At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

India Post GDS Merit List 2024: The India Post GDS result 2024 has been released on the official website. The first merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) includes 12 circles- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal. For other circles like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the merit list will be published soon on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates have already been informed about the results and physical verification dates via SMS and email.

The document verification process will confirm the eligibility of candidates selected for the GDS positions. If vacancies remain after this round, additional merit lists will be released. India Post accepted applications for these roles from July 15 to August 5, 2024. Applicants should regularly check the official website for updates on new merit lists and the next steps in the selection process.

India Post GDS Result 2024: Check list of documents required

According to the official update, candidates must have their documents verified by September 3, 2024. During the verification process, candidates are required to bring the following original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies:

Mark sheet

Identity proof

Caste certificate

PWD certificate

EWS certificate

Transgender certificate

Proof of date of birth

Medical certificate from a Government Hospital/Dispensary/Primary Health Centre (mandatory)

Certificate of knowledge of tribal/local dialects (for engagement in Arunachal Pradesh)

India Post GDS Result 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the link for the India Post GDS Merit List 2024.

A PDF will open, allowing candidates to search for their names or roll numbers.

Download the file and print a copy for future reference.

India Post Office is currently recruiting for 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across 23 circles nationwide. Selected candidates will be appointed as Gramin Dak Sevaks, serving as Branch Postmasters (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM), or Dak Sevaks in various offices within the Department of Posts.