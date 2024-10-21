India Post Recruitment 2024: 3rd Merit List Released At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

India Post Recruitment 2024: India Post has released the third merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2024. Applicants can view the merit list on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. However, the merit list for Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and 48 other divisions has been withheld due to the enforcement of the election code of conduct. The first merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies was released in August, followed by the second list in September. However, the list for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir was delayed due to the model code of conduct for Assembly elections and was released later. Shortlisted candidates are required to have their documents verified by the Divisional Head indicated against their registration numbers by November 4, 2024. India Post is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 44,228 GDS vacancies across post offices nationwide.

“The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents,” reads the official notice of India Post.

India Post Recruitment 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official India Post GDS engagement website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Candidates' Corner" and scroll down to find the "Shortlisted Candidates" tab.

Click the "+" button and choose your circle.

Open the list of shortlisted candidates.

Use your registration number to check your selection status.

Once the document verification process is complete, candidates will receive their appointment letters. The Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment offers two positions: Assistant Branch Postmaster and Branch Postmaster. Assistant Branch Postmasters will earn a salary ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹24,470, while Branch Postmasters will receive between ₹12,000 and ₹29,380. Candidates selected for the post of Chowkidar will have a monthly salary of ₹20,000.