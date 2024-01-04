Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 3,500 Vacancies Check Details Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially announced the commencement of recruitment for the Agniveer Vayu positions in 2024 through a detailed notification available on their official portal.

This recruitment drive is part of the Agnipath scheme, under which selected candidates will serve a four-year term in the IAF. The opportunity is open to both male and female applicants, aiming to fill a total of 3,500 vacancies. Interested individuals can find comprehensive information and apply online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, with the portal's latest update being on January 2, 2024.

The application window is scheduled to open on January 17, 2024, and will close on February 6, 2024.

Process For Applying To The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled “Air Force Agniveer Application Form.

Create an account or log in using your Username/Email ID and Password.

Carefully fill in all the necessary details in the application form.

Attach any required documents as specified in the application instructions.

Submit the completed application form online.

Finally, it's advisable to print a copy of the application form for any future references or requirements.

Those who are successfully selected for the Agniveer Vayu roles will be offered a starting salary of Rs 21,000 per month in the first year, with subsequent annual increases. Moreover, upon completing their four-year tenure, they will receive a substantial ‘Seva Nidhi’ financial package amounting to Rs 10,04,000.