In a move aimed at strengthening the research ecosystem of the country, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education has partnered with Springer Nature India for the second edition of the National Research Tour. The tour aims to enhance research capabilities and empower academic institutions and researchers across the country by bringing world-class resources and knowledge to their doorsteps. Research Integrity, Open Access, SDGs and Equity in Research will be the central theme of the 30-day tour of 17 cities across 9 states in India.

Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Chairman (Officiating) ICSSR oversaw the first research summit, of the 26 summits planned through the tour, held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru University on the topic ‘Research Integrity and its role in strengthening Indian research output’.

The tour bus will now traverse key cities and educational institutions across India, providing hands-on workshops, training sessions, and access to the latest tools and insights. The tour will also cover different facets of academia and research, with a special focus on Research Integrity, Open Access and Transformative Agreements.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India, said "The tour is aimed at nurturing and supporting the research ecosystem in India. It aims to foster greater collaboration, innovation, and access to world-class knowledge."

Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR, added, “This initiative brings vital resources, knowledge, and global best practices directly to researchers across the country, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to both national and international academic dialogues."

India Research Tour 2024 flagged off from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi



The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, proudly partners with Springer Nature for the 2nd edition of… pic.twitter.com/X3012F8FKw — Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) (@icssr) September 19, 2024

The key objectives of the National Research Tour include strengthening the research ecosystem within universities and research institutes specifically at NITs, IIMs, prominent medical schools, CSIR labs and, DST institutes, government universities, as well some leading private universities, promoting research integrity, strengthening connects with women researchers via “Her Research, Our Future” campaign, SDG alignment by improving visibility of SDG centric research across India on a global platform and recruiting more Editorial Board Members (EBM) for Springer Nature journals from India(currently the percentage of EBMs from India is 4.8). The next stop for the National Research Tour will be at BITS Pilani, Rajasthan on 23rd September 2024.