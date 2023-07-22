India's WPUN University Can Now Offer Post Secondary Education In America

NEW DELHI: World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU) has been recognized with California Private Post Secondary Education. Sharing the details, President of WPUNU in India, Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray said that with this recognition, University can now operate educational programs and related activities in America as well.

Apart from this, the organization has also got permission to participate in thirty-eight other financial aid programs which have been already running. The headquarters of WPUNU is situated in San Francisco and its office in India is in Delhi. Dr. Tapan further said that the aim of WPUNU is to make higher education, online distance education and non-technical educational programs reachable for middle-class young professionals.

WPUNU offers degrees in the USA and India and comes among the world's top education providers. Apart from this WPUNU is also known for its twelve global study sites, where a huge number of national and international students study. At WPUNU, students come from one hundred thirty-three countries. It is among the top private universities of America, which has more than sixty-five thousand students and one billion dollars of research work per annum.



